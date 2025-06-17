Crowborough’s Summer Fair is back and is scheduled to take place on Saturday 12th July, 1pm to 6pm, at Eridge Field on Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, with fun for all the family!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowborough Town Council are pleased to bring you a FREE event for all the family to enjoy. Taking place on Saturday 12th July, 1pm to 6pm, at Eridge Field on Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, this annual event has something for everyone.

There will be over 30 stalls with stall holders selling/displaying their products and sharing information, plus plenty of food and drink vendors. Visitors are always welcome to bring their own picnics if they wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ECO HUB is back, where you can discover a range of sustainable/environmentally friendly information and activities to enjoy and explore.

Bring your dog along to the Fun Dog Show at the Crowborough Summer Fair on 12 July

This event is aimed at the whole family with several arena performances and children’s activities. Don’t miss performances from Jewel Performing Arts Dance Group and, back by popular demand, we’re delighted to announce that the BMX Ramp show will be bringing their exciting show to the arena!

Fun Dog Show

For dog lovers, from 2pm to 3.30pm we have a fun Dog Show run by Arundawn Dog rescue. There will be two shows across the day, with 6 classes in total:

Loveliest Lady

Finest Fella

Golden Oldie (any dog 7 years old or over)

Dog that impresses the most

Best Rescue

Best in show

The Crowborough Summer Fair and Fun Dog Show - fun for all the family!

Bring your dog along and enter on the day. The classes are £4 each or £10 for 3 entries and there will be rosettes for places 1-6 in each class. There will also be a prize for Best Rescue & Prizes for Best in Show & Reserve Best in Show.

See you there!