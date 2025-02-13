Crowborough Town Meeting to take place in March
The Town Meeting is an annual event and this year it will be held on Thursday 20th March at a new venue, the Community Centre in Pine Grove, Crowborough.
There will an opportunity for residents to meet councillors from Crowborough Town Council, Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council. Crowborough Town Councillors will be available to chat informally with residents at surgery tables from 6.45pm to 7:30pm, after which the Town meeting will commence.
The meeting will open with a welcome from the Town Mayor followed by a talk from guest speaker, Lucy Buck, the Co-founder & CEO of the charity, The Good Company People. After this, there will be a talk by Cllr Keith Glazier (East Sussex County Council) about the proposed Mayoral Authority for Sussex.
There will then be a Q&A session with the Town Mayor and Crowborough Town Council’s Youth Ambassadors. This will be followed by the open forum.
All are welcome to attend.