CTRL set to support Justin Timberlake in their debut public performance

Four piece band CTRL, featuring Eastbourne's very own Luca Murray ,will support Justin Timberlake for their debut public performance on 4th and 5th July. Luca studied at Cavendish School, then won a place at the prestigious Brit School in London ,to study dance and music production. Luca was also a member of award winning Hip Hop dance company Boy Blue. He is an accomplished musician and songwriter and has worked tirelessly since age 8 to perfect his craft. Luca's ambition is for CTRL to be the biggest all singing all dancing band on the international stage .

Known for their bold visuals in the online world , the band is now ready to bring the same energy to the stage. Backed by tight choreography and undeniable chemistry, CTRL are prepared to prove they're more than just a digital phenomenon.

Signed to Universal Music's Island Records, they have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to complete their EP, whilst preparing for their debut this summer .

CTRL have captivated fans across the UK following a schools tour , showcasing their bold visuals and magnetic energy , blending classic boy band charisma with a modern , streetwise edge.

Luca Murray (CTRL)

This marks a major milestone for the group as they take to the stage to support one of pops most iconic artists- and formerly in a world renowned boy band himself , N-Sync!

Hailing from Eastbourne , Milton Keynes , Luton and Cyprus, CTRL's members may be small -town boys , but their ambition is global. With a deep -rooted love for JT's music , slick choreography, and powerhouse vocals , CTRL are ready to honour the artists who inspired them, while carving out a lane of their own.

This is more than a debut. It's a declaration. CTRL are stepping into the spotlight with full force. Audiences can expect an electrifying mix of streetdance ,live vocals and undeniable stage presence as CTRL show the world exactly who they are .

Billie Murray .