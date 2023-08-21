Cuckmere Haven Has a Lot to Celebrate.

It was a challenge to narrow down over 420 wonderful submissions to 100 works of art for this year's Celebrate Cuckmere Haven Art exhibition. The submissions showed an intriguing variety of interpretations on “Wide Blue Spaces,” this year’s theme on water and our exposure to it. Human encounters with these 'Blue Spaces' -- in all forms -- has been known to improve our health and happiness, both mental and physical.

The 100 works of art on display include not just paintings and sculpture but photographs, jewellery, ceramics, textiles and furniture. 2023 is surely one of Art Wave's largest and most diverse exhibitions. And as in the past, thousands of visitors will come to the iconic South Hill Barn to view the art from 11 – 5pm Wednesday to Sunday, September 2 – 17th.

On September 8ththe all-day and evening event Seaweed: The Breath of Life will take place.Seaweed is extraordinarily beautiful, interesting and important, and until very recently, few people knew this. 70% of the oxygen we breathe comes from seaweed. This sustainable ocean flora is a key element in food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, science, industrial products, to say nothing of it’s dazzling form, a natural subject for art with exquisite colour and shape. Evening event with Dr. Gerald Legg September 8th 6 - 8pm £15.00 concessions £8.00 booking www.celebartecuckmerehaven.co.uk

Where Science and art meet.

Into The Blue Together

Sarah Wiltshire, coastal forager, seaweed enthusiast and sustainable artist will be demonstrating the art of seaweed pressing Free September 8 from 11am to 5pm,

Dr. Catherine Kelly, author of Blue Spaces: How and Why Water Can Make You Feel Better, will be discussing her research experience in the areas of wellbeing and blue-spaces. She also suggests practical ways of engaging with water for maximum benefit.

September 15th 6 - 8pm £15.00 concessions £8.00 booking www.celebratecuckmerehaven.co.uk

Irene Marot , 'Into the Blue Together'

Beautiful Seaweed

The shop sells a variety of cards, prints and smaller artworks while refreshments are available from the courtyard coffee van. The show is free and the setting is stunning.

The show is run entirely by volunteers and all the profit goes to the charity,

www.cuckmerehavensos.org, to help preserve this very special seascape.

See The website for further details, bookings and queries. www.celebratecuckmerehaven

07722110973