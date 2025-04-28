Cuckoo Fayre dog show to take place in Cuckfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Role up for the Cuckoo Fayre dog show! Yes, it is time for all our canine friends to brush out their coats, sparkle up their eyes and get their waggy tails down to the Cuckoo Fayre dog show.

This year, as usual, the event takes place on the Recreation Ground RH17 5EN off the High Street, Cuckfield from 12 noon. You are best to park elsewhere and walk in, as there is no parking on the Rec.

It is run by the Independent State of Cuckfield on the May Day Bank Holiday Monday, which falls next Monday 5th May. The Fayre is free to enter, and there will be plenty of things to do as well as the dog show.

Last year the whole event had to be cancelled due to flooding, so this year we are looking forward to a bigger and better occasion than ever. With live music, a barrel tossing competition, the tug-of-war, the Tea Cup ride and miniature steam railway plus there is entertainment for the kids from Tomfoolery.

2023 Best In Show Winner

There will be plenty of food and drink too, including Cuckfield Scouts’ burgers, Caribbean BBQ, Siena Pizza Van, Italian treats, cakes, ice creams and fabulous coffee offerings. The HHRFC bar is back alongside the most important area of all (for me) the Pimms and a

Prosecco bar.

The Mewes vets will be in charge of the fun dog show, and we are very much looking forward to giving out as many rosettes and prizes as possible to all four legged companions.

Classes include ‘Cutest Crossbreed’, ‘Waggiest Tail’ and ‘Marvellous Markings’. There will be classes that everyone can get involved with, culminating on the exciting highlight when all the first prize winners from all the classes return to the ring to be judged for ‘Best in Show’, with all the associated rosettes and glory.

You can enter your best friend by popping over to the Mewes Vets stand and filling in a simple form from midday, with the first class being judged at 12.30. Be sure to get there early.