Cuppa Club returns to Priory Meadow

Cuppa Club, a free event for seniors in the Hastings area, is coming back next week.

Over 60’s can enjoy free tea, cake, and entertainment in the main mall of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Thursday 30th January.

The aim of Cuppa Club is to promote friendship and help reduce loneliness in the community, particularly amongst older people.

There is no need to book for this event, you can drop by anytime between 11am and 1.30pm.

Seniors enjoying a past Cuppa Club event

The event will be staffed by volunteers from Priory Meadow’s Local Charity Partner of the Year, Little Gate.

Little Gate enables adults and young people with learning disabilities and/or autism to fulfil their work potential. This entails pre-employment training, work experience and routes into work through Supported Employment.

Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said “Cuppa Club was a very popular regular event pre-pandemic. We are so excited to finally be bringing Cuppa Club back to the centre, this time with the support of volunteers from Little Gate who will be on hand to ensure everyone always has a full mug of hot tea to hand.”

“Please spread the word to friends, neighbours, and family members in the community who you think would enjoy our free event, we’d love to meet them!” he added.