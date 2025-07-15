Cycle event and cycle stunt show coming to Angmering
Fireride and Angmering parish Council are pleased to be at Mayflower Park, Angmering, bringing and exciting cycling event designed to give participants an enjoyable and inspirational experience of cycle sport, all in a safe and controlled environment.
What to expect:
- All equipment provided - including bikes and CE marked helmets
- Professional coaching throughout the event
- Fully insured and Health & Safety documentation available
- Supportive atmosphere - no pressure to take part if you're not confident
- Staff on hand at all times
- FREE on-site parking
IMPORTANT INFO:
- Under 16'smust have written consent from a parent/guardian, (forms available at registration).
- Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult during participation
- All participants will need to sign a form confirming they understand the guidelines
Who else is there for you at this event?
- Cyclo Analysis - making FREE minor repairs to bikes, checking them over and giving general information about how to care for your bike
- Barry, our local Police Community Support Officer, (PCSO), - will be available to security mark your bike for FREE
- Angmering Cycle Club - to talk with people from Angmering and the surrounding area who are interested in cycling on and off-road
- Wadars - (Angmering Parish Council's charity of the year) - will be there to talk to you about the amazing work and fund raise
- Nic & Ben's Entertainment - providing inflatable fun and some sweet treats
- Oggies Wood Fired Pizza's
- Howies Coffe
- Bob's Ice cream
- Spud Shack 24