Cycle event and cycle stunt show coming to Angmering

Fireride and Angmering parish Council are pleased to be at Mayflower Park, Angmering, bringing and exciting cycling event designed to give participants an enjoyable and inspirational experience of cycle sport, all in a safe and controlled environment.

What to expect:

All equipment provided - including bikes and CE marked helmets

Professional coaching throughout the event

Fully insured and Health & Safety documentation available

Supportive atmosphere - no pressure to take part if you're not confident

Staff on hand at all times

FREE on-site parking

IMPORTANT INFO:

FIRERIDE local - Cycle Event & Cycle Stunt Show

Under 16'smust have written consent from a parent/guardian, (forms available at registration).

Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult during participation

All participants will need to sign a form confirming they understand the guidelines

Who else is there for you at this event?

Cyclo Analysis - making FREE minor repairs to bikes, checking them over and giving general information about how to care for your bike

Barry, our local Police Community Support Officer, (PCSO), - will be available to security mark your bike for FREE

Angmering Cycle Club - to talk with people from Angmering and the surrounding area who are interested in cycling on and off-road

Wadars - (Angmering Parish Council's charity of the year) - will be there to talk to you about the amazing work and fund raise

Nic & Ben's Entertainment - providing inflatable fun and some sweet treats

Oggies Wood Fired Pizza's

Howies Coffe

Bob's Ice cream

Spud Shack 24