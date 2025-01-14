Cypriot concert pianist Martino Tirimo at University of Chichester Conservatoire
The Piano Masterclass & Concert with Martino Tirimo will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 2pm to 5pm at Pieces Of Eight, Bishop Otter Campus, University of Chichester Conservatoire.
The concert will begin at 7.30pm (doors 7pm) in the university's Elizabeth Swann room.
Tirimo is a prolific chamber musician and performs as soloist with international orchestras, armed with an enormous repertoire embracing 80 concertos. He has made numerous recordings for EMI, Warner, BMG, and Nimbus record labels.
His masterclass on February 5 is open to the public - an invaluable learning opportunity for all. The evening concert programme will feature Tirimo, music students and repertoire by Chopin including the Andante Spianato and Grand Polonaise Op.22.
Tickets are priced £15 / free for students and faculty www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-music-society
Free on-campus parking can be arranged by contacting Chris Hough before February at [email protected]