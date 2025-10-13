Dare to explore Newhaven Fort’s ghostly tunnels this Halloween

Spine-tingling adventures await at Newhaven Fort this half term, as the historic site embraces its haunted reputation with an exciting programme of Halloween activities, all included with standard admission.

From exploring the Fort’s notoriously haunted tunnels to eerie encounters with creepy creatures, visitors can discover for themselves whether the Fort’s ghostly tales are true.

If they dare, families are invited to take up torches and venture into Newhaven Fort’s shadowy tunnels, which will be brought to life with Halloween decorations and spooky surprises. The tunnels will be open between 12pm and 4pm on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 October, and then again on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 October.

The award-winning mobile zoo RepTylers will be returning to Newhaven Fort on Wednesday 29 October from 11am to 3pm – this time with a special Halloween twist. In a lively hands-on session, visitors will have the chance to test their nerves as they come face-to-face with snakes, spiders and other creepy creatures.

Younger visitors looking for some frightful fun can follow a spooky spider trail around the fort, open daily throughout half term. In the spirit of trick or treat, visitors in Halloween fancy dress can look forward to a tasty surprise as they enter Newhaven Fort on Thursday 29 and Saturday 31 October.

General manager Lindsay Lawrence said: “From shadowy figures to phantom footsteps in deserted passageways, staff and visitors alike have reported ghostly sightings at Newhaven Fort.

“This Halloween is the perfect chance to see for yourself whether the fort really is haunted - if you dare.”

Visitors of all ages can also look forward to more events at Newhaven Fort in the run-up to Christmas, including thrilling murder mystery evenings, while those looking for an alternative Christmas party activity can take on a group challenge in The Lucky Escape – the fort’s 1970s-themed escape room.

To find out more and pre-book your tickets to Newhaven Fort, please visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk.