Dare you ride the ghost train?

By Joe Meacher
Contributor
Published 26th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Halloween Evening at Amberley Museum Saturday 1 November 2025, 6pm–9pm.

This Halloween, Amberley Museum invites brave visitors to an evening of thrills and chills at its Halloween Evening & Ghost Train on Saturday 1 November 2025. From eerie encounters to ghostly rides through the woods, this special event promises a night to remember.

Event Highlights

Ghost Train – Climb aboard if you dare! Departures run every 15 minutes from 6.30pm, alternating between Amberley Station (behind the TV & Radio Exhibition) and Cragside Station (between the Electricity Hall and BT Connected Earth exhibition).

Museum After Dark – Explore Amberley’s exhibitions by night, with plenty of surprises lurking in the shadows.

Food & Drink – The Limeburner’s Café will be serving hot meals and refreshments to keep you warm and fuel your courage.

Important Information

Tickets: £15.00 each (members and non-members).

Age guidance: This event is not suitable for children under 12.

Accessibility: The narrow-gauge railway can accommodate at least one wheelchair per journey (please call ahead to arrange accessible carriage availability).

Essentials: Bring a torch, warm clothes, and sensible footwear.

Please note: Dogs cannot be admitted, and flashing lights will be in use.

Advance booking is required.

For tickets and full event details, visit: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/halloween-evening/

