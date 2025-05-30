Dave Hill’s Slade announce their Final Tour - 2025 UK tour date coming to Hastings– White Rock Theatre on Friday 28th November

Without doubt one of the most exciting bands to come out of Great Britain in the past 50 years. With their unique blend of perfect pop-rock'n'roll, outrageous flamboyance and pure fun, and no less than 23 Top 20 singles of which 6 were No-1 smash hits...plus 6 smash albums, they have become a firm favourite in the hearts of pop fans all over the world. Their chart career has spanned 6 decades and their enduring songs “Far Far Away”, "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Coz I Luv You" are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the Worlds biggest companies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their first hit the road in 1966, touring throughout Great Britain and Europe and becoming a regular concert attraction. Joining forces with the former Animals bass guitarist and Jimi Hendrix Experience manager, Chas Chandler, Slade achieved their first chart hit in May 1971 with the Bobby Marchan song "Get Down and Get with It" then, released in October of the same year "Coz I Luv You" was the bands first No-1 and a huge hit across Europe.

Throughout the seventies, they became one of Europe's biggest bands, touring and recording continually and making regular trips to America, Japan and other parts of the world. Their catalogue of hits is synonymous with the era: - "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum on Feel the Noize", "Gudbye T' Jane", along with the many others provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and are still today, heavily featured on any retrospective of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of the eighties, they were invited to appear at the Reading Rock Festival, a massive annual event which attracted over 100,000 people. They literally stole the show, giving some of the world’s biggest rock bands a serious run for their money whilst kindling new interest from a whole new audience. As a result, the band signed a new record deal and unleashed the anthem "We'll Bring the House Down", which reached the Top 10 in the UK in January 1981. They were back!

Dave Hill's Slade

Not content to rest on their Glam laurels, they began forging a new path through the hugely influential British heavy rock scene. A second successful appearance at Castle Donnington in 1981, before a crowd of over 60,000 people, consolidated the bands position and paved the way for the single "Lock Up Your Daughters", and the album "Til Deaf Do Us Part".

While they were busy in the UK releasing the massive hit "My Oh My" to huge acclaim, LA metal band Quiet Riot were spreading the word Stateside with their version of "Cum on Feel the Noize", which proved so successful that they followed it up with "Mama Weer All Crazee Now". Throughout the start of the eighties, they toured and recorded due to them once again being a major force in British pop'n'rock.

The early nineties saw the bands "Radio Wall of Sound" hit the UK Top 30 and thereby give them a solid 30-year chart run!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1991, due to the continual demand from around the world, founder Slade member Dave Hill returned to touring by playing a few select dates in Europe prior to embarking on what turned out to be a very successful two-month tour of Australia.

Dave Hill's Slade

Dave Hill’s Slade have continued to tour the world. They are firm favourites on the festival scene. They have a huge following of fans and regularly play concert dates in Germany, Poland, Belgium, Holland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Spain & France. Having just returned from a festival in Tel Aviv & Gibraltar, next stop is Greenland and Faroe Islands.

Led by founder member Dave Hill on Lead Guitar with John Berry who joined in 2003 on Lead Vocals, Bass, Acoustic Guitar and Violin. John has also played Bass with Mud, The Sweet, Screaming Lord Sutch, The Tremeloes, Bay City Rollers & The Rubettes. Joining John on Lead Vocals and Keys is Russell Keefe, having played in many original bands in his early years, he has also recorded albums for Polygram & United Artists, Russell has toured with The Pretty Things and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, Alex Bines now joins on Drums, Alex has toured with Wilko Johnson, The Rubettes and is also a Drum teacher.

In 2023, they celebrated 50 years of “Cum on Feel the Noize” & “Merry Christmas Everybody” reaching No1 in 1973!

Dave Hill’s Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating roller-coaster ride of pure unadulterated rock'n'roll.