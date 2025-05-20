Deluxe Bingo Hastings set to reopen with grand celebration next month
The venue, located at 2-6 Pelham Place, has undergone a full refurbishment and promises a fresh experience for both returning patrons and newcomers. The reopening marks a significant moment for many in the local community, as the venue has been a social hub in the town for over 40 years.
The grand opening event will offer a full day of festivities, featuring two bingo sessions and live entertainment. A live brass band will perform throughout the day, adding to what organisers have described as a “vibrant, feel-good atmosphere."
Director of Godden Gaming Organisation, Jeremy Godden, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to be bringing Deluxe Bingo back to Hastings.”
“It’s an iconic venue with a special place in the hearts of so many people, and the response from the community has been incredible. Our customers are genuinely thrilled to see it return - and so are we.”
“We’ve got lots of exciting plans for our grand opening, including a fantastic brass band and bingo sessions running all day and into the night. It’s going to be a proper celebration, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”
This really is just the beginning of something special for Hastings.”
Doors will open at 11am for the afternoon session, with bingo taking place from 12pm to 3:15pm. The evening session begins at 5pm, continuing until 9:30pm. Entry is restricted to those aged 18 and over, and guests must present valid ID.
Tickets for the grand opening are now available and are expected to sell out quickly as the event approaches.
The reopening of Deluxe Bingo has been eagerly anticipated by local residents, many of whom see it as a positive sign of revitalisation along the Hastings seafront.
Further updates regarding entertainment, special guests, and community initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks as the venue prepares for its official launch.
Tickets for this significant event in Deluxe's history can be purchased at: www.deluxe.bingo/tickets