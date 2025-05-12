Denton Community Challenge 2025 - 'Go Denton Go'

Preparations are underway for the 13th Denton Community Challenge: Saturday 7th June at Avis Road Recreation Ground, Denton, Newhaven 1pm – 5pm.

As always, the event is well supported by local families and businesses. There will be all the usual fete attractions including a wide variety of stalls and a licenced bar, plus a BBQ kindly provided by the local 2nd Denton & South Heighton Scouts. A programme of events in the arena will keep everyone entertained, and children can let off steam on the zorbs and bungee trampolines, plus test their strength and stamina on the climbing wall. Or there are plenty of less strenuous things to enjoy, such as face painting, table tennis or a visit to the ice cream van. And new this year is the classic car show - so there really is something for everyone!

The aim of the day is to provide a fun and inclusive day for families to enjoy and also to raise awareness of the many sporting groups in our locality, who provide sporting challenges for the children to enjoy.

Teas, coffees and delicious cakes will be on sale in the hall, where you can also browse around the craft fair selling locally made arts, crafts and produce. The Grand Raffle will be drawn later in the afternoon and the ever-popular grand Tug of War finishes the day on a high!

Climbing wall and bungee trampoline

Email [email protected] for more information on the event or check out our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/DentonCommunitychallenge for all the latest news.

Denton Community Challenge is organised by a committee made up of Denton Church, the James Daniels Memorial Foundation and Denton School and is run by local volunteers.