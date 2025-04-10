Devonshire Park celebrating 150 Years and 40 Years of Eastbourne Heritage Centre
With the closure of the Baths the building became derelict and under threat of demolition. The Eastbourne Society (formerly known as the Eastbourne Preservation Society) stepped in to save this Eastbourne Borough Council owned building and to refurbish and convert it with charitable funding and donations, rejuvenating and giving it a new purpose and future as the town's heritage centre.
Open for 40 years it tells the story of Eastbourne with a particular focus on the buildings and environment of the town and is entirely cared for and run by local volunteers.
In 2025 the grant funded lease has been withdrawn resulting in the Eastbourne Heritage Centre having to move from 2 Carlisle Road.
Your last opportunity to enjoy a visit, will be the last opening days in April: Saturday 12th, Good Friday 18th, Saturday 19th, Easter Sunday 20th, Bank Holiday Monday 21st between 10am to 4pm. There will be free admission over the Easter weekend, donations are requested to support the centre and its future will be advertised in due course.
Visit to see the unique Eastbourne Heritage Centre building and learn about the history of this building and 150 years of Devonshire Park in a special booklet available from the centre shop at £7.00, or online at www.eastbournesociety.co.uk (where details can be found on the membership page) at £10 including post and packing.