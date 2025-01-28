Diana Krall announces a show at Brighton Centre on October 6, 2025
Tickets go on sale to the general public, at 9am - Friday, January 31.
"Diana Krall is a remarkable artist whose impeccable taste and musicality have made her one of the greatest interpreters of classic jazz and pop songs of our time." — Jazz Times
A record-breaking musician, Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.
Her albums have garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum and seven multi-Platinum status albums.
Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY® Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada, establishing her as a powerhouse of the genre.
Her album, This Dream Of You, garnered critical acclaim and displayed the effortless virtuosity that has time and time again earned Diana Krall status as an icon. Krall's unique artistry and musicality transcends any single musical style making her one of the most recognizable artists of our time.
"She is one of the finest jazz vocalists and pianists of her generation, creating a unique sound that combines sophisticated jazz sensibilities with a timeless elegance." — NPR
Diana Krall UK Tour Dates:
OCTOBER 2025
4th – Birmingham Symphony Hall
6th - Brighton Centre
Ticket Prices for both venue:
£75, £60 and £45
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk or from the venues direct
https://www.facebook.com/dianakrall