Dino Days roar into County Mall this half term

County Mall is inviting families to step back in time and enjoy a prehistoric adventure this May Half Term with Dino Days – two exciting days of free dinosaur-themed activities that promise fun, learning and unforgettable memories for all ages. The event will take place on Wednesday 28th May and Saturday 31st May, from 11am to 4pm, with appearances on the hour every hour, starting just outside Clintons on the Lower Mall, offering families a dino experience for FREE.

From lifelike dinosaur encounters to immersive augmented reality experiences, Dino Days has been designed to delight children and adults alike.

Visitors can expect to see a roaming raptor performing live in the centre, creating a thrilling atmosphere that brings the ancient creatures to life. There will also be opportunities to meet baby dinosaurs and learn fascinating facts from knowledgeable Dino Rangers who will be on hand throughout the event.

Families can take part in a special explorer trail across the shopping centre, for those who find the FIVE dinosaur eggs hidden around the centre and complete the trail to be in with a chance to win a £100 County Mall gift card. Additionally, an augmented reality experience will allow visitors to scan a QR code and see dinosaurs appear through their phones, adding a digital twist to the day.

Simon, Centre Manager at County Mall, said:

"We’re delighted to be hosting Dino Days this May Half Term. It’s important for us to offer families accessible and enjoyable experiences during the school holidays. Events like this not only provide free entertainment for children but also help bring the centre to life, adding real value to our shoppers’ visit."

Dino Days is part of County Mall’s ongoing commitment to offering a vibrant, family-friendly destination where visitors can shop, relax and be entertained. There's also an exclusive competition on County Mall's Instagram page running this week, giving followers the chance to WIN £50 to spend at The Entertainer.

For more information or to follow the event for live updates, follow County Mall on socials or visit countymall.co.uk