Dionysus Theatre unleashes the sparkling chaos of Private Lives on a UK tour

Hold onto your martinis! — This is going to be a deliciously bumpy ride! Dionysus Theatre is delighted to announce a brand-new UK tour of Noël Coward’s wickedly sharp Private Lives, the play that proves love and lunacy are often one and the same.

Elyot and Amanda, once married, meet again by chance while honeymooning with their new (and rather less interesting) spouses. Sparks fly, tempers flare, and champagne is spilt as the former lovers discover that while they can’t live with each other, they simply can’t live without each other either. It’s Coward at his very best — stylish, sophisticated, and scandalously funny.

From the glamour of the French Riviera to the chaos of Paris, Dionysus Theatre’s fresh, fast-paced production captures every ounce of Coward’s razor wit and emotional turbulence. With a cast of dazzling talent and a design that oozes 1930s chic, audiences are in for an unforgettable evening of glorious mayhem.

Starring Dionysus favourites Lauren Whedbee & Robert Tremayne (in parts originally played by Coward and Gertrude Lawrence in the play’s 1930 premiere). They are joined by company treasure; David Upcraft & newcomer; Kelly Verstappen who are stepping into this glittering new production to face the ordeals of married life.

The cast of 'Private Lives'

Founding member Vicky Newman is back in the directors seat after the huge success of her production of 'The Woman in White' last year .

The tour visits theatres across the UK this year, including some in Sussex. Full dates, venues, and booking details can be found at www.dionysus-theatre.co.uk.

Don't miss your chance to indulge in an evening of romance, repartee, and outrageous misbehaviour — Coward would expect nothing less.