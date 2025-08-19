Director Mike Rumsey brings A Life in Tandem to his home town cinema

On September 3, Mike Rumsey returns to his hometown to present his powerful film A Life in Tandem.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike will be joined by Luke, who's journey we follow, for a live Q&A to raise awareness about cancer in young people and spark meaningful conversations. In support, The Atrium has partnered with East Grinstead Meridian Rotary's Cut Out Cancer campaign, to fund hi-tech equipment for the new cancer unit at the Royal Surrey Hospital. £2 from every ticket sold will be go to the campaign.

The Atrium is proud to host this special event and invites the community to join in supporting both powerful storytelling and a vital cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary follows Luke Grenfell-Shaw MBE FRGS, diagnosed with incurable stage 4 cancer at 24 but who regardless of the diagnosis decides to cycle 20,000 miles from Bristol to Beijing on a tandem bike, joined by 800 people.

Life in Tandem Poster

A Life In Tandem was shot during Luke’s cancer treatment and cycle journey. It offers an intimate and dynamic portrayal of how cancer changed Luke’s life but also unlocked his inner positivity to live his dream of cycling around the world.

It shows how Luke ran the Bristol half marathon halfway through chemotherapy before cycling across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. His adventure took him through Mariupol – whilst it was still Ukrainian-controlled – where he met an inspirational pastor who encouraged Luke to spread his message.

More than 800 people joined him on the tandem, including a 17 year-old Indian schoolboy who had cancer as a child and cycled 1000 miles with him across India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, star and producer of A Life In Tandem, says: “I want this film to give a little bit of hope and inspiration to anyone going through a dark time. Being physically active increased my chances of survival and even the smallest amount is infinitely better than nothing.”

A Life in Tandem - Luke Grenfell Shaw

In parallel, the documentary tells the story of Luke’s relationship with his mum, Jenny, as they rebuild their relationship after their lives suffer two more seismic upheavals: the shock death of Luke’s brother, John; and his parents’ separation. The film sensitively explores the impact of grief on families.

Mike Rumsey, Director of A Life In Tandem, says: “On one level, it is the story of a young man living out his dream in what he believes to be his final months.

"On a deeper level, it examines the bond between mother and son and explores some of the harder questions of our existence: mortality, grief and what drives us forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Klein, Oscar-winner and former Controller of BBC4, sums up the film: “This is a terrific adventure film with a real difference. What marks this film several degrees ahead of what one might expect is the extraordinary nature of the journey, the gradual unpacking of his uneasy relationship with his own family and an overarching philosophical interrogation on the nature of what it is to be alive.”

In April 2024, Luke was awarded a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for his services to fundraising for cancer charities, after raising over £130,000. In recognition of his efforts, he was also made a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society (FRGS) and patron of the cancer charity Move Against Cancer. After completing his cycle ride, Luke became a professional runner and has represented Great Britain. His cancer is still in remission, defying the expectations of his doctors.

Cancer is a significant and growing problem. In the UK more than 1000 people are diagnosed with cancer every day[1]. Worryingly, current trends indicate that rates of cancer are increasing in young people, with a 1% to 2% increase observed between 1995 and 2020 in the US[2], and a 22% increase in people aged 25-49 years over the last thirty years[3].

Rachel Kirby-Rider, CEO of Young Lives Vs Cancer, says: “Twelve children and young people are diagnosed with cancer in the UK every day, and it's thanks to people like Luke that Young Lives vs Cancer is able to be there for the children, young people and families who need our support."

The film has two wider goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is to promote physical activity before, during and after treatment. An increasing amount of research has demonstrated that being physically active through treatment improves tolerance of chemotherapy, response to treatment and long term outcomes.

Dr Lucy Gossage, Consultant Oncologist and Co-founder of Move Against Cancer, says: “There is an increasing amount of evidence that physical activity promotes positive outcomes for cancer patients. Move Against Cancer gives people diagnosed with cancer the support and community they need to become or remain active through their treatment.”

The second is to popularise the word “CanLiver”, the term Luke coined to refer to someone living with cancer. It suggests you can live with cancer, actively, optimistically and adventurously. It also acknowledges that living with cancer has challenges and uncertainties that cannot be escaped.

The word is to be used as an alternative to “cancer survivor”, which suggests a certainty of having “beaten” cancer that does not apply to many young people and adults diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen Windemuth, Oscar-winner and founder of WaterBear Network, says: “Luke’s story is one of true leadership as he embraces the exertion and exhilaration of this trip. He defies social expectations and medical opinion to forge a new way of living with cancer. Here’s to the CanLivers!”

Sam Sutaria, CEO of WaterBear Studios, adds: "Stories have the ability to build bridges between humans. Luke’s story is one of these stories: a powerful and needed reminder of incredible human resilience, and how one special person can show the world the need we have for connection, adventure and family."

A Life In Tandem is a Rumsey Films production, made in partnership with Waterbear Studios and with the support of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Infovault.

To book tickets please visit www.atriumeastgrinstead.com

For further film festival screening updates, follow @alifeintandemfilm or @lukegshaw on Instagram or find out more at www.alifeintandemfilm.com