Disco, diversity and dress-up: Frock Up Friday Festival bows out in style

Dust off your sequins, grab your glitter, and get ready to strut—Frock Up Friday’s Festival returns this Friday, 29th August, for one final, fabulous weekend of celebration, sparkle, and self-expression. But don’t expect just disco balls and Donna Summer—this year’s theme, Disco Revolution, dives deeper, honouring the powerful underground movement that gave birth to a global phenomenon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1970s disco scene wasn’t just about dancefloors—it was a radical space of freedom and joy, where marginalised communities, particularly Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, created something electric through music, fashion, and togetherness. Frock Up Friday pays homage to that spirit, celebrating the transformative power of disco and its enduring influence on pop culture today.

And what better way to send off this much-loved festival than with a weekend of exuberance, community, and, of course, outrageous outfits?

FRIDAY: Cabaret & Curtain-Up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frock up Friday Market

The festivities kick off Friday evening with a Cabaret Night bursting with energy, style, and sensational talent. Headlining the night are the dazzling Day and the Night Shift, supported by a curated lineup of knockout performers ready to ignite the stage.

SATURDAY: Strut, Shop & Sparkle

Saturday starts with the Inspiration Breakfast Talk at The Albion at 11am, then head out for the much-anticipated parade through town to the People’s Catwalk, set just opposite the old Debenhams building. Whether you’re in vintage glam or full fantasy couture, this is your moment. Strike a pose—everyone’s a supermodel here.

The catwalk fun rolls on with free entertainment until 2:30pm, and at 2pm, warm up those limbs with dancing instructions for the iconic Most Wuthering Heights Day happening on Sunday. Get those ted dresses ready.

The festival that make you smile

Need a shopping fix? Pop into the Observer Building for the vintage, designer, and accessories market, where you’ll find everything from retro gems to unique handmade creations. Or stop by Maslow Housing Cooperative, where festival-goers can enjoy drop-in massages and use the sewing room to finesse their outfits for Saturday night’s showstopper event: The Grand Disco Ball.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The Grand Disco Ball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night kicks off with the soaring harmonies of the Lifted Up Community Choir—a truly unmissable performance. Get into the groove with Helen Sharp and the Soul Shine Band, followed by the irresistible beats of Bhangra Smash Up, and the genre-blending magic of Lemur Beats. Expect a night of dancing, connection, and unforgettable vibes.

SUNDAY: Sparkle & Storm the Hill

Sparkle swim on sunglasses Sunday frock up Friday festival

Ease into Sunday with Sparkle Yoga, followed by the now-legendary Sparkle Swim—a dip that’s as fun as it is fabulous. Then it’s up to West Hill for The Most Wuthering Heights Day. Join hundreds of fellow Kates in red dresses as they create pure joyous theatre.

And just when you think the glitter might be settling—think again. The afterparty at The Albion brings what many have been waiting for: Kate Bush Karaoke. Whether you’re whispering “This Woman’s Work” or belting out “Running Up That Hill,” it’s the perfect finale to a weekend of unfiltered expression.

⸻

Tickets and full schedule available at www.frockupfriday.com

It’s time, Hastings. Time to do what you do best: dress up and dance.

See you on the dance floor.