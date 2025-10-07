Discover DynamicDating™ in Hove: meeting Thursday October 23

DynamicDating™ bringing loving change to the dating conversation.

Hove resident Maria Adriana, 51 is bringing DynamicDating™ to Hove, a groundbreaking event designed to help singles and couples build deeper connections, communicate authentically, and make ghosting and endless swiping a thing of the past. Through guided exercises, interactive pair activities, and proven communication techniques, participants will learn how to connect on a soul level, foster trust, and create genuine emotional bonds that enrich all areas of life.

This innovative program goes beyond traditional dating. Maria Adriana teaches conscious communication techniques that create openness, curiosity, and safety. Participants will practice active listening, asking open questions, and authentic self-sharing—the very skills that help build lasting trust and emotional connection.

"Did you know that when you connect more deeply with another person, you release happy hormones like oxytocin and dopamine—hormones that make you feel safe, bonded, and just really good?" says Maria. "DynamicDating™ is all about learning to communicate effectively and authentically, so you can enjoy richer connections not just in dating, but in all areas of life."

The pilot program focuses on opposite-sex dating, with future sessions planned for same-sex and couples’ dating. Structured like a dance class, participants partner with different people to practice communication skills, ensuring a fun and interactive environment that creates genuine connections.

Maria Adriana brings over 33 years of experience in personal development education, sharing tools and frameworks that have proven most effective for building strong, fulfilling relationships. Attendees will leave with practical skills to improve home life, friendships, work relationships, and romantic connections alike.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM Location: Cornerstone Community Centre, Hove

Cornerstone Community Centre, Hove Tickets: Starting at £16.96, available on Eventbrite ( link)

Starting at £16.96, available on Eventbrite ( link) https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/conscious-dating-in-hove-tickets-1768846079239

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, DynamicDating™ offers tools to deepen connection, communicate authentically, and enjoy richer experiences with the people who matter most. Say goodbye to ghosting, endless swiping, and superficial connections—and hello to meaningful, heart-centered relationships.