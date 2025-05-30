Discover emerging talent at West Dean College: summer show and soft ground exhibition

West Dean College are delighted to announce the return of the School of Arts Summer Show, open to the public from Saturday 5 July to Friday 11 July 2025, 10am–5pm, in the Edward James Studios at West Dean College. This much anticipated annual event will be followed by Soft Ground, an exhibition of graduating students works at Copeland Gallery in London from Wednesday 16 July to Sunday 20 July 2025, 12–6pm.

The show at our Sussex campus will feature original work by students on the Graduate Diploma in Fine Art and Master of Fine Art as well as students graduating from the BA Craft Practices and BA Art & Contemporary Craft. A diverse range of practices including Furniture Making, Clock Making, and Musical Instrument Making with Fine Art students showcasing work in a variety of media including sculpture, installation, printmaking, painting, film, ceramics, and textiles. Taking place in London’s Copeland Gallery, Soft Ground will spotlight the work of graduating students from the BA Art & Contemporary Craft, Graduate Diploma in Fine Art, and MFA programmes, alongside interim work by first-year MFA students.

Tim Bolton, Head of the School of Arts, comments, “West Dean is renowned for its Arts programmes, with graduates going on to work and exhibit internationally. The School of Arts ethos of encouraging diverse interdisciplinary practice, together with its support of specialist subjects and skills, attracts students interested in radical approaches to Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, particularly students with a strong emphasis on studio practice and making. These summer shows will be testament to the dedication and commitment that the students have shown throughout their studies and will showcase new work of these emerging Fine Artists and Craftspeople.”

Nim Higgins Graduate Diploma Fine Art student comments “We are all so proud of our studio practice and personal development. All that we have learned here is distilled into our final pieces for display. We have worked extremely hard and it’s a fantastic opportunity to expose to the local community the culmination of our learning experiences and who we have become as artists. The arts enrich all of us. Come and see! It’s like our tutors prepare the ground and sow the seeds and we all flower together in the summer. “

Summer Show 2024

West Dean is renowned for its approach to contemporary art and craft, with graduates going on to exhibit internationally. The College’s ethos of encouraging diverse interdisciplinary practice, together with its support of specialist subjects, allows students, artists and makers to develop their creative practice and celebrate the belief 'making' makes our lives better.

West Dean has courses ranging from short courses (from beginner to advanced) to Foundation and Graduate Diplomas, and the MFA. With a strong emphasis on studio practice and making, dedicated studios, excellent facilities, and an outstanding student/staff ratio ensure students are supported to challenge themselves and push the boundaries of contemporary practice.

West Dean has an international reputation for excellence and is a full partner of the University of Sussex. For more information on West Dean and study options visit www.westdean.ac.uk.