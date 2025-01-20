Discover history and adventure this February half term at the Weald & Downland Living Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Weald & Downland Living Museum has announced an action-packed line-up of February half term activities, filled with fun, exploration and hands-on historical experiences. From Saturday 15 February to Sunday 23 February 2025, families are invited to explore the theme of "Houses & Homes" as they discover the ways of life from centuries past.

A wide variety of activities are planned, including:

Houses & Homes Trail

Both adults and children will enjoy an adventure of discovery at every turn as they explore the Museum’s historic houses, can you unlock the clues along the way?

I Spy in the Gridshell (Monday 17 February - Friday 21 February)

Visitors can don their detective caps and search for fascinating domestic artefacts in the architecturally beautiful Gridshell Collections Store.

Folklore Storytelling with Dawn Nelson (Monday 17 February and Friday 21 February)

It may be cold outside, but visitors can get cosy by the fire in Walderton House and experience the enchantment of folklore as Dawn Nelson re-tells spellbinding tales of magic and myth.

Hands-on Activities

With a focus on rural heritage and its continued relevance today, the Museum offers engaging and immersive experiences that bring history to life. This half term, visitors can try their hand at traditional crafts, participate in interactive demonstrations, and gain first-hand insight into daily life through the ages.

Activities will include:

Rag Rugging and Candle Making – Anyone can try their hand at these fun and timeless crafts. (Selected days throughout the week; please check timings upon arrival.)

Victorian School Lesson – Children can step back in time in the Museum’s schoolhouse for a frightfully strict lesson in the ‘Three Rs!’

Wattle and Daub Building – learn the age-old construction technique of wattle and daub which has been used for over 6,000 years.

Nature Bags – children can borrow a nature bag packed with exciting challenges for a free-range family adventure around the Museum’s beautiful surroundings.

Set on 40 acres of stunning countryside, the Weald & Downland Living Museum offers a unique experience, combining history, nature and family fun. In addition to the planned half term activities, visitors can enjoy scenic woodland trails, a children’s play area and a chance to meet the Museum’s working animals, including heavy horses, sheep and ducks.

Breakfast, brunch or lunch is also served at the delightful waterside café, or refreshments can be enjoyed from the seasonal Shepherd’s Huts located across the site. With plenty of picnic spots to choose from, families are also welcome to bring their own food.

Visit the website to find out more and book online to save 20% on entry - https://www.wealddown.co.uk/events/february-half-term-activities/.