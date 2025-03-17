Discover how the Victorians treated their ill in Eastbourne Family Roots talk

Family Roots, the family history society for Eastbourne and district, have their next meeting on Thursday 3 April, this will be the Annual General Meeting. The AGM should be about 15 minutes at the most and will be followed by a talk on 'A Spoonful of (Victorian) Medicine' by local historian Warwick Davis – not the actor!

The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with the meeting starting at 7.30pm. All welcome admission: members £1, visitors £2.50.

Eastbourne Family Roots is open to all who want to trace their family tree. The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, CDs of local records and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at our monthly, speaker meetings.

For more details about the group and how to join see: ​www.eastbournefhs.org.uk​​​