Discover magical Christmas breaks at Buxted Park Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buxted Park Hotel, part of the Hand Picked Hotel group - a family-owned collection of 21 unique country houses and coastal retreats across the UK, is a luxurious place to stay during the festive season, where Georgian style meets modern comforts.

The hotel is encouraging locals to use the holidays to escape the everyday and immerse themselves in its Hand Picked Hospitality.

Every moment at Buxted Park is carefully crafted to delight you and your loved ones, so you can guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with traditions, delectable dining, and the chance to truly relax and indulge. Read on for an overview of what’s in store during your stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Eve: Settle into your home away from home with some festive treats. Festivities will commence at 6.30pm with a champagne reception followed by a five-course meal with wine pairing. Midnight mass will be celebrated at the parish church of Buxted, located within the estate for those who wish to attend.

Buxted Park Hotel at Christmas.

Christmas Day: Start your day with a traditional breakfast followed by a champagne reception before the Christmas lunch. The Christmas fayre evening buffet will be served later on.

Boxing Day: Enjoy a hearty breakfast prior to your departure or if you’re staying a third night, the day is yours to spend as you please, with a cream tea to look forward to. Join us for a champagne reception prior to a four-course meal in the evening

Prices start at £1,390 per room and £142 per child for a 2-night stay. More information is on the website and also in the Buxted Park Christmas Brochure. Let us know if you need high res imagery or have any further questions - we’re here to help.