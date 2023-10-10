Discover Sussex scenes from three local photographers at the University of Chichester

Three local Sussex photographers are showcasing their diverse photographic styles as part of a new exhibition at the University of Chichester this autumn.

Photos by Andrew Worsfold will be on show

Andrew Worsfold, Trevor Staff and Lyn Phillips are all members of Middleton Camera Club and their subjects range from beautiful Sussex landscapes to Cuban street scenes. The exhibition takes place in the Learning Resource Centre building on the University of Chichester campus in College Lane and runs until Christmas.

Local photographer Andrew Worsfold said: “This is my first exhibition, although I’ve been a keen photographer for years. Having recently retired, I jumped at the chance to share my work. My favourite subjects to shoot are music and musical theatre productions, but for this exhibition I’ve chosen to showcase some of my other recent work. First and foremost, I believe that photography should be fun. Take images for yourself and if others enjoy them that’s a bonus!”

Visitors are welcome to look around the exhibition on the ground floor of the LRC (next to the coffee shop) from 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and 10am-4pm at weekends. Entry is free.

Andrew added: “You can also vote for your favourite shot, so come along, take a look and see Sussex from a different angle!”