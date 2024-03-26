Discover the rich history of Newhaven with SCDA’s Newhaven Heritage Walking Routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developed by local historian Dr Jenny Flood, and a team of local community members, three trails offer an opportunity to explore the fascinating stories and landmarks that have shaped the vibrant history of Newhaven.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, these walking routes unveil the hidden gems and untold tales, nestled in the streets of Newhaven. From its maritime history to its pivotal role in local industry, each route provides a glimpse into the past. Participants will have the change to stroll through local neighbourhoods, visit landmark buildings and uncover anecdotes that bring the history of Newhaven to life.

SCDA now have three maps available at Denton Island Community Centre, Newhaven Library and Newhaven Museum for you to enjoy (digital copies of the routes can also be downloaded from the SCDA website). You can also explore the accompanying research for each map, which will provide lots of additional information to support the walks, researched by our team of volunteers.

Participants researching a heritage trail in Newhaven.

The trail maps were beautifully illustrated by local illustrator and photographer Alex Lake and are designed to be accessible to walkers of all ages and abilities, with options for self-guided exploration or groups walks (see our Instagram page @newhavenheritage). Whether you’re a long-time resident or first-time visitor, our three heritage walking routes promise an enjoyable journey through local history.

Map 1 explores West Quay & beyond - the first part of this trail is an accessible route along the West Quay, you can then choose to walk through to the beach and/or visit Newhaven Fort and Nature Reserve.

Map 2 explores the East side of Newhaven and encourages you to think about the people, community and industry that were there.

Map 3 explores the central part of Newhaven and raises your awareness of the people and places that have contributed towards the rich heritage of this fascinating town.

Participants conducting research at Newhaven Museum.

Project participants told us:

“Being part of this project has given me a sense of community”

“I have enjoyed learning about Newhaven’s fascinating history, meeting people and contributing to my community”

“There is a real need to spread the fact that Newhaven has a long and interesting history.”

One of the beautiful Heritage Route maps.

Follow us on Instagram @newhavenheritage for updates on additional walks. We are planning to deliver one Newhaven Heritage Route walk a month, led by volunteers. We hope to see you there!

For more information or to download our digital copies of our heritage walking routes please visit https://tinyurl.com/7c3jcysw

Can you help?