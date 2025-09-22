Discover the untold history of Quakers in Chichester

A walk exploring the fascinating history of Quakers in Chichester takes place this Saturday (September 27) at 1.30pm.

While relatively small in number the Quakers have played a huge role in the history of the city from founding businesses and banks to emigrating and establishing cities like Adelaide in Australia and states such as Pennsylvania in the US.

Starting at 1.30 pm from Friends Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester PO19 1NX the gentle walk will take in historical landmarks including the old city jail where many Quakers were jailed in the 17th Century for their religious beliefs.

Following the walk there will be free refreshments back at the Meeting House followed by two short talks explaining what Quakers stand for and what they might be able to do for you.

The walk and talk is part of a series of events for Quaker Week with the theme of Tranquility in a Time of Turmoil.

For more details contact [email protected]