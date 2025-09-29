Display of railway connections opens at Rye station

The plaques are part of a project run by the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership to highlight people who have contributed to the development of the line between Hastings and Ashford International.

The exhibition has plaques with 20 historical links across East Sussex and Kent and 50 modern railway jobs to recruit the next generation of railway workers.

It was opened as the rail industry gathered to mark the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway on September 27, 1825.

Kevin Boorman, chair of the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership, commented: “This has been a brilliant project – 200 years of the railways and 200 blue plaques.

“It’s a fantastic exercise and shows that we can look forward as well as looking at the past. As well as celebrating the fantastic people of the last 200 years, we can celebrate the jobs and people who are coming into the railways to take us forward for the next 200 years.”

Sarah Broadbent, vice-chair of Rye chamber of commerce and chair of 1066 Country Marketing, commented: “We have a huge amount of young people who come through Rye station every single day to go to school here and I think it will give them a better sense of place about Rye and its history – but also about what opportunities the railway might offer for them going forward.

“I think plenty of young people mightn’t have considered the raft of career opportunities that the railway could involve.”

The research and design for the blue plaques were led by consultant historian Danny Coope from Street of Blue Plaques who lives in Brede.

He said: “One of the intentions of the plaques is to show how – over their 200 year history – the railways have never simply taken us from A to B, to and from work. As the 20 plaques from these two lines show, the railways have provided employment for thousands of people including many women, especially in wartime, they’ve been a catalyst for innovation and invention in engineering and station, bridge and tunnel building, and the railways have given us opportunities for adventure and romance.”

The exhibition at Rye station will run for the next few months and into the early part of next year.

Marshlink is one of 10 community rail lines as part of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership (SCRP) which connects the communities to their railways. SCRP displayed a total of 200 blue plaques at a celebration event in Lewes on 1 August (1.8.25). Funding for the project came from train operators including Southern Railway.

More details about the work of SCRP at www.southeastcrp.org/

