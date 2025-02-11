Dive into Romance at SEA LIFE Brighton’s Exclusive ‘Deep Sea Date Night’ this Valentine’s Day!

The world's oldest aquarium is set to transform into Brighton's most unique date venue this Valentine's Day, as SEA LIFE Brighton opens its doors for an exclusive after-hours experience.

This special adults-only evening gives couples and friends the chance to explore the stunning Victorian arcade and discover the mesmerising world of over 5,000 incredible sea creatures after the crowds have gone home.

Taking place on 14th February 5:00 - 7:00 pm, guests will be welcomed with a glass of fizz before setting off to discover the magical underwater world. From impressive sharks to the majestic green sea turtles, visitors can explore the beauty and mystery of the ocean in a truly magical after-hours setting.

For those looking to make their evening even more special, the Glass Bottom Boat by Candlelight experience offers a truly unique way to see the marine life. Couples can glide above the spectacular underwater displays while the candlelight creates an unforgettable atmosphere.

Sea Life Brighton

Event details:

Date: Wednesday 14th February

Time: 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Ticket price: £15 per person

Glass Bottom Boat experience: £15 extra per couple

Welcome drink included (remember to bring ID - Challenge 25 in place)

For more information about SEA LIFE Brighton and to book tickets, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/brighton/explore/events/valentine-s-day