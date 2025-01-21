DJ Mak 10 and AudioActive take to Brighton for a seafront cypher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DJ Mak 10 has long reigned as a grassroots kingpin of the UK grime scene, most recently carrying the flame (and al fresco decks) for youth across the country to spit bars over to high acclaim. Reaching over 25k views on a livestream last month with Mak 10 at the helm, AudioActive are holding yet another cypher this February 6th in Brighton, featuring an extensive roster of established and emerging artists including The Heartless Crew’s very own Mighty Moe, and legendary artist and producer Maxwell D.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning not-for-profit AudioActive remains at the bedrock of the youth music movement in and beyond Sussex, having tirelessly supported the next generations of emerging talent since the heady days of 1999. With a number of heavy hitting alumni on the books, including Rizzle Kicks, Rag’n’Bone Man, and most recently rapper Arrdee, AudioActive are well-established as a community uplifting young people through music, with an impressive track record to prove it.

DJ Mak 10 is no stranger to taking the decks to the streets, with his popular DJ live streams on TikTok and Instagram garnering an avid audience of over 45k followers on Instagram alone. By setting up shop and live streaming DJ sets in a range of rogue locations, including a petrol station in Cornwall and a football stadium in Sheffield, Mak 10 is very much “on road”, taking a pit stop at Crawley’s bandstand with AudioActive in December 2024, delivering an unforgettable set in the good company of AudioActive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AudioActive have made a name for themselves as an organisation that gets involved with communities considered “hard to reach”, shifting their focus into pockets of the country typically overlooked by organisations posited in what are often mistakenly considered as the country’s primary “cultural hotspots”. By nurturing, supporting, and developing regional talent outside of the rigmarole of the often London-centric scene, AudioActive continues to pioneer those overlooked by traditional music development services, a mission that, frankly, needs to be shouted about more.

DJ Mak 10 at the Crawley Bandstand will be making a Brighton comeback on February 6th at the Fortune of War.

This event is free to attend and requires no ticket, just turn up on the 6th February at the Fortune of War at 7pm - 10:30pm!

To learn more about AudioActive take a look below!