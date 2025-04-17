Do you know a good dog? The build-up to Goodwoof 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year, the MARS Petcare Good Dog Award at Goodwoof offers a top prize in each of three categories:
- Child’s Best Friend: could you nominate a dog who has made a particular contribution to a child’s wellbeing and happiness?
- Unsung Hero: is there a dog in your life who is an unsung hero? Did they save the day? Warn their owner of danger or simply made the difference to a difficult situation?
- Paw-fect Partner: is your dog your devoted companion, seeing you, or another family member, through thick and thin, brightening up even the rainiest of days and hardest of times?
If you know just the pup, we want to hear from you! Simply tell us about a dog who you think deserves to be recognised in one of the three categories, and they could be treated to a fantastic day out at Goodwoof with their family, as guests of our friends at MARS – plus receive a hamper brimming with pet-centric goodies. Don’t forget to tell your friends to enter too!
Simply head to @goodwoofdogs on Facebook from April 21st for your chance to enter.
Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.goodwood.com/legal/terms-and-conditions/ for details. Competition closes on May 4th 2025
For more information or tickets for Goodwoof visit www.goodwood.com/goodwoof