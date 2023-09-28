Do you know someone who makes a difference in Chichester? Nominations wanted for awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The awards, which aim to celebrate local volunteers, are open for nominations until Monday 4 October at 8pm.
This year there are four categories to choose from:
- Community Champion
- Good Neighbour
- Outstanding Young Person
- Specialist Housing Champion.
There will be awards for winners and runners up, with prizes including up to £100 in shopping vouchers, certificates and plaques.
The Community Hero Award will recognise one overall winner, chosen from all nominations. The winner will be presented with £200 in shopping vouchers, a framed certificate and a glass plaque. Judges will choose who they think gives the most outstanding service in their community.
Dawn Wightman, A2Dominion’s Director of Homes and Communities, said: “The A2Dominion Community Awards are a great way to thank those that go out of their way to make our communities special. The awards recognise our residents, and others, that make a real difference to our communities.
“Many residents and volunteers go out of their way to do things in their local communities such as, setting up community groups, working in communal gardens and supporting their neighbours with shopping and household tasks.
“In the current climate, these volunteers are vital to some communities, and we think they deserve to be recognised and celebrated.”
How to nominate?
To nominate someone for an A2Dominion Community Award fill out our online form: a2dominion.co.uk/community-award to tell us who you are nominating and in which category. If you would prefer, you can send a short video (no longer than 60 seconds) briefly telling us who you are nominating, for which award and why to [email protected].
What are the categories?
Community Champion Award
This award is for someone who provides support to their whole community. Do you know someone who has set up and run a successful community activity? Someone who's offered a specific service, making life easier for the community? Or someone who has always been there for others.
Good Neighbour Award
This award is for someone who has offered extra special help to a neighbour. It could be a resident who is always on-call at a time of need. Or someone whose help has enabled a neighbour to live independently at home.
Outstanding Young Person Award
This one is for our younger heroes. It could be an individual or a group. They must be between 5 and 18 years old. Do you know a young person who lifts the spirits of others in their community? It could be that they’ve ran errands for neighbours. Or made cakes for their community. Someone who goes out of their way to talk to those who may otherwise have felt isolated.
Specialist Housing Champion Award
This award celebrates those who go the extra mile in our housing schemes with support for older people, young parents and those at risk of homelessness. This is for that ‘go to’ person. Someone who’s there in a time of need and always goes out of their way to help others.