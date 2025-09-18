Documentary Screening with Q and A - Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
The screening is attended by Ramita Navai, the Producer of the film, the Director, Karim Shah, also Kirsty Blacka, an ER Trauma nurse who has worked in Gaza. The discussion afterwards will be moderated by Rachel Hughes, a local GP.
All proceeds go to Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK charity working on the ground in Gaza. If you can’t attend, please consider donating: https://www.map.org.uk
Please share the link and invite friends — especially NHS staff who may value the discussion with their colleagues. And see the flyer if you are able to share on your socials.
The screening is organised by Ten66 Television and Hastings Community of Sanctuary.