Documentary Screening with Q and A - Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Special Screening: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Sunday 21st Sept, 6pm Stade Hall, Hastings The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and medical personnel who have worked in Gaza - a unique chance to hear their first-hand experiences and ask questions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screening is attended by Ramita Navai, the Producer of the film, the Director, Karim Shah, also Kirsty Blacka, an ER Trauma nurse who has worked in Gaza. The discussion afterwards will be moderated by Rachel Hughes, a local GP.

All proceeds go to Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK charity working on the ground in Gaza. If you can’t attend, please consider donating: https://www.map.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

Please share the link and invite friends — especially NHS staff who may value the discussion with their colleagues. And see the flyer if you are able to share on your socials.

The screening is organised by Ten66 Television and Hastings Community of Sanctuary.