Don't dine alone - Pevensey care home to open its doors to the community

Local care home Sycamore Grove in Stone Cross will be opening it’s doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness in their local community.

Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home any day of the week for a 3 course meal.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat with the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in ansy afternoon activities with those at the home after their meal.

The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

Don't dine alone

Heather Nwansi General Manager at Sycamore Grove said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

To find out more information, give the home a call on 01424 320620.