Don’t miss Chichester’s Emergency Services and Community Day

With just days to go before Chichester’s first Emergency Services and Community Day on Sunday, August 24, people are being reminded to get the date in their diary.

The event is free to attend, and people are invited to come along to Oaklands Park between 10am and 4pm for what promises to be a fun-filled family day out.

Throughout the day there will be an exciting programme of educational live demonstrations from fire, police, ambulance, and coastguard crews and visitors can expect to see a range of current and historic emergency services and military vehicles on display.

Children and families can enjoy music, entertainment, and activities including bouncy castles and fairground rides. A variety of refreshments will be available from food vendors and concessions along with dedicated picnic and play areas.

A range of interactive community stalls run by local charities, small businesses, support services, and organisations will be available to browse, and visitors can also bring their pets along for dog behaviour and training advice.

Anton Mezzone, Station Manager at Chichester Fire Station, said: “We are very excited for this event and the opportunity to bring all our emergency services partners together to showcase the fantastic work they do.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy including live demonstrations and performances, a display of fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances, and helicopters, children’s activities, and interactive community stalls.

“This is the first time an event like this has been held in Chichester for more than 25 years. The aim is to promote greater community resilience and provide an inclusive and memorable event for residents and visitors alike. We cannot wait to welcome everyone to this event, and we hope to see lots of people there.”

The event is being organised by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service in collaboration with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police, HM Coastguard, West Sussex County Council, Chichester District Council, and Chichester City Council in support of the Fire Fighters Charity.