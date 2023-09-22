Don’t miss Chichester’s popular Cross Market and More this autumn

The Chichester Cross Market and More returns to the city centre on 15 October and 19 November, following two successful markets earlier this year.

Chichester District Council’s Cross Market and More, which has welcomed thousands of visitors since its first event in 2021, offers an innovative and quality market that showcases the best products from across the whole of the Chichester District.

The events will take place in North Street and East Street, Chichester, between 10am to 4pm on Sunday 15 October and Sunday 19 November, offering visitors a great opportunity to buy Christmas goods and gifts.

The market will feature artists and makers from across the whole of Chichester District. These include a range of artisans from Petworth, the Love From Selsey group, and several independent shops from Chichester city centre who want to showcase their products.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “These markets have been a fantastic addition to Chichester’s vibrant market offering over the last couple of years and they offer the perfect opportunity to celebrate the wealth of talent that we have on offer in our district. From a huge variety of high street retailers to delicious food and drink, quality entertainers to top class local makers and producers, the event showcases the rich variety that we’re lucky to have on our doorstep.

“The markets will also continue to host a range of stalls from local artisans showcasing the creative talent we have in our area — from handmade jewellery to hand crafted homewares, clothing and gifts, plus delicious street food with live music and entertainment.

“The Cross Market and More was introduced in response to increased demand from residents for more varied markets to support the high street, and it has certainly delivered. Last year, we saw people come from far and wide to visit the market, including from Brighton, Surrey and Hampshire. The district has so much to offer visitors and it’s great to see so many come and visit.”

People can find out more about the Cross Market and More, as well as other events across the district, at: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets or by visiting: www.chicheseter.gov.uk/whatson