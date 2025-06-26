Don’t miss Chichester’s Summer Street Party and Cross Market and More event this July

With just days to go before the return of Chichester District Council’s popular Summer Street Party and Cross Market & More artisan market on Sunday 6 July shoppers and visitors are being reminded to get the date in their diary.

Running 10am - 4pm, in Chichester city centre, the day will offer family-friendly activities, entertainment, and an array of local food vendors, plus a mixed street market celebrating local designers, makers and creatives.

The city centre will be buzzing with activity, with South Street closed to traffic to make way for an ‘al fresco’ dining area. West Street and Cathedral Green will host free entertainment and attractions especially for children.

Chichester District Council are being supported by the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) and the Rotary Club of Chichester to bring back this popular event. It will feature a full programme of live entertainment with music from various local artists; a dance exhibition from the Chichester Lindy Hoppers; a fashion show in North Street; and children’s activities on the Cathedral Green.

Nick Clark magician

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events, says: “After the success of the Summer Street Party last year, we are excited to be bringing it back once again to showcase what Chichester has to offer.

“Bringing both the Summer Street Party and the Cross Market & More together means that we can offer even more vibrant stalls and entertainment for visitors to experience, showcasing the range of talent we have in our area. Over the last few years, the Cross Market & More has been a popular addition to Chichester’s proud market tradition, with people coming from far and wide to visit.

“This council-led event will give visitors the chance to browse shops, unique market stands, and alfresco dining, with a day filled with entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

“There will also be plenty of activities for children to enjoy including face painting; a live magic act; a giant NERF arena, LEGO tent where they can build a city; family garden games; bath bomb making and more! We cannot wait to welcome people back to this fantastic event, where there really is something for everyone.”

Big Samba percussion band

Visitors are also being invited to share their images and videos from the event so that these can be shared on the council’s social media channels in order to capture the day’s entertainment and activities. People can upload their pictures at: https://app.snapsea.io/p/link/chichester-summer-street-party-2025

People are also being asked to share their feedback of the event by completing the council’s survey, which will go live on 6 July and will run until 31 July 2025 at: https://app.snapsea.io/p/c/chichester/summer_street_party_2025/participate

People can find out more about the Summer Street Party and Cross Market & More at: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson and by following the Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets

For regular updates on events and activities across the district, sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, Initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts