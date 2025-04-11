Don't miss Murder She Didn't Write - coming to the Hawth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The improvised whodunit and many year Edinburgh Fringe favourite, Murder, She Didn’t Write, is coming to The Hawth on Saturday 24 May. This cleverly comedic show will see improv legends Degrees of Error perform an entirely improvised murder mystery.

In this ingenious show, the audience becomes the author as a classic Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery is written live. With seven sell-out Fringe runs behind them, the extraordinarily talented company perform an ensemble of brightly coloured characters, with the murderer and victim chosen by an audience member, in a Cluedo-esque take on the improv format. From a poisoning at a synchronised swimming gala, to being crushed to death at a Love Island recoupling, the slick and experienced cast use quick-witted humour to turn nonsensical storylines into a hilarious and unique show every time.

Having entertained audiences for over a decade, Degrees of Error were founded in 2010 and are the resident troupe at The Bristol Improv Theatre (BIT) - the first UK theatre dedicated to improv. Seasoned professionals, the cast currently teach and mentor emerging troupes in Bristol.

Degrees of Error Director and cast member Lizzy Skrzypiec, comments, “We are essentially a group of friends being silly together in the most theatrical of ways. I'm so excited to take our show, forged by our own personalities and chemistry, on tour to solve fictional crimes around the UK.”

“My dad was actually in the police force for many years and, would you believe, that he does not consider what I do to be ‘real’ work. Ridiculous! He hasn't even performed in Grimsby.”

Tickets priced £29 (discounts: £25) are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).