Dotto returns to Eastbourne in time for the Easter Holidays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The iconic seaside land train, which runs between Sovereign Harbour and Holywell Retreat, carried over 30,000 passengers last season according to operator Stagecoach who is hopeful it will do just as well again this year.
Paul Robertson, operations manager at Stagecoach’s Eastbourne depot said “We have a lot of excitement in the team as we prepare Dotto for another year. This year we’ve given the engines and carriages a refresh and the weather looks set fair for a brilliant start to this season.”
The land train’s refresh means that Dotto now sports a bright white livery that reflects the stunning white cliffs at Beachy Head. Passengers can enjoy travelling in style from Holywell Retreat all the way to the Sovereign Harbour or jump off at one of the five major visitor attractions en route, or to enjoy the seafront.
Single, Day and Group tickets are available from the Dotto conductor or in advance on the Stagecoach Bus App.
Further information and the a full timetable can be found on the company’s website at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-east/dotto-train