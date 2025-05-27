Double header of wrestling events in Sussex

2 huge shows in Heathfield and Midhurst

Sussex wrestling fans will be out in force this coming weekend when SWF and Kapow wrestling host a Sussex wrestling weekender.

On Saturday night the UK’s number 1 wrestling experience debut at Heathfield community centre and on Sunday a special matinee show takes place at the iconic Grange Centre in Midhurst.

Both shows feature a special appearance from The Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan who is on the hunt to retrieve some wrestling gold and British wrestling veteran Kris Kay who first appeared in Midhurst back in 1995.

The Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan will be in actionThe Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan will be in action
Do not miss these ultimate family shows featuring tag team and solo action.

Heathfield starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30 on Saturday and Midhurst starts at 2:30pm with doors opening at 2pm.

tickets for both shows can be purchased from kapowwrestling.co.uk

