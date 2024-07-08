Downland Singers to host 'Songs for Summer'
Downland Singers are holding their “Songs for Summer” concert on Thursday, July 18 at 7.30 pm at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon. BN20 9PN.
The choir’s programme will be an eclectic mix of popular songs including “Over the Rainbow, Hallelujah, Do you hear the people sing?, the Ashokan Farewell and more… .”
All are welcome to come along for an enjoyable evening’s entertainment! Refreshments will be available and there will be a Retiring collection.
Should you require more details, please email: [email protected].
View us on www.facebook.com/downlandsingers or see our website: www.downlandsingers.org.
