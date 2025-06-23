Dragons breathing down on The Canal

A special thanks goes to the Canal Trust, whose dedication and hard work in preparing the site made the event possible, along with the many community volunteers whose commitment is vital to its success. The Canal volunteers had to work especially hard this year to clear the course in time of weed so the races could take part.

John Watkins, Chair of the Dragon Boat Committee, extended his heartfelt appreciation to Project Lead Bob Syme for his exceptional leadership.

Twelve teams took to the water in traditional 16-paddler Dragon Boats, racing in over 20 heats leading up to exhilarating adult and youth finals. Each team sponsored their boat, with individual paddlers raising funds through personal sponsorships. All net proceeds from the event will go toward Rotary-supported causes, with a significant contribution going to CancerWise, a local cancer support charity.

This year’s participating teams included: the Army, Chichester Chamber of Commerce, Chichester College, James Todd & Co, Military Police, Liberal Democrats, The Teak Men, CancerWise, 1st Westbourne Scouts, 1st Wickham Scouts, 12th Chichester Scouts, and 1st Barnham Scouts. Notably, Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller joined the action, taking to the water in support of the event. Jess commented, "This annual event staged by Rotary is a brilliant day bring the community together"

The adult final was won by THE TEAK MEN with an impressive time of 56.66 seconds, while the youth final was claimed by 1st Westbourne Scouts in 57.96 seconds. All winners received Gold Medals, runners-up took home Silver, and both winning teams were awarded glass trophies. A special prize was also presented to CANCERWISE CORKERS as the best-dressed team, adding a fun and festive touch to the day’s events.

Prizes were awarded by Chichester’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor James Vivian, who praised the spirit of teamwork and community on display.

For those inspired to get involved, Rotary welcomes new volunteers and supporters. Visit www.chichesterdragonboats.org.uk/volunteering to learn more.

Chichester Ship Canal Trust is run by volunteers and is a registered charity. The website address is www.chichestercanal.org.uk. New volunteers always welcome for a variety of water and shoreside roles.

1 . Contributed Hands to the tea urn Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed So close Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Strraight ahead please Photo: Submitted