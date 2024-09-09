Dreamy Place 2024 brings art, technology, and magic to Crawley

This October, Crawley will be transformed into a hub of creative innovation and sensory experiences, thanks to Dreamy Place 2024, a festival that blends art, technology, and folklore in captivating ways. All events are free.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the key attractions is Dewiniaith by Megan Broadmeadow, running from October 4th to 6th at the Bandstand in Memorial Gardens. This immersive installation brings ancient Welsh folklore to life through holographic beings and AI, inviting visitors to interact with a mystical world where ancient magic and cutting-edge technology meet. Originally showcased at the Green Man Festival in Wales, Dewiniaith explores the fusion of tradition and the future, using storytelling and artificial intelligence to ask what magic will look like in years to come.

At Queens Square, also from October 4th to 6th, Vessels by Limbic Cinema offers a unique visual spectacle with its pyramid light sculptures. Using high-powered lasers and synchronized sound, this installation explores the interplay between light and darkness, creating volumetric animations that are almost tangible. The work pays homage to ancient monuments where people gathered to celebrate the sun, but with a modern, technological twist​.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to get hands-on with technology, Dream World by Exploring Senses offers an interactive workshop at Crawley Library on October 5th. Targeted at young people aged 13 to 25, this session allows participants to explore futuristic themes like AI, geometric mutations, and sci-fi through the use of 3D pens and iPads. Attendees will transform their imaginative ideas into a short animated film, offering a creative outlet that combines art with technology.

Vessels by Limbic Cinema

Dreamy Place 2024 also includes talks, such as Deepfake Drag & Queering AI by Jake Elwes, who will discuss the intersection of AI and creativity. On October 4th, this talk will delve into AI-driven art and performance, providing insight into the evolving relationship between technology and identity.

With its diverse blend of installations, workshops, and talks, Dreamy Place 2024 promises to make Crawley a vibrant hub for art and technology enthusiasts, offering something for everyone, from young creators to those simply looking to be enchanted by light, sound, and story.

For more information and to book free tickets, visit Dreamy Place's official site.