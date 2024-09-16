Dreamy Place Festival is back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of creative tech and arts at Dreamy Place 2024, happening in Crawley and Brighton during October, and Chesterfield in November.

The festival promises opportunities to experience dazzling light sculptures, spectacular outdoor projections, memorable performances, and extraordinary exhibitions.

This year’s theme connects history and the ancient with the future, exploring light, magic, and collaboration using creative technology.

Building on the legacy of Brighton Digital Festival, Dreamy Place is committed to fostering artistic expression through innovative technologies and moving image. The festival serves as a dynamic platform for regional and international talents, offering a stage to showcase the finest in contemporary creative arts.

Dreamy Place Festival in Brighton 2024.

In October 2024, Dreamy Place will present two extended weekends of events celebrating art, creative technology, and digital culture across Brighton & Hove and Crawley. Curated and produced by arts agency videoclub, the festival will feature world-renowned artists and installations, alongside local talent and interactive events.

Dreamy Place is designed to captivate and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds, highlighting the transformative potential of creative technology.

In November, we’re transforming Bolsover Castle with projections as part of a new commission by Rebecca Smith (Urban Projections), co-created with communities in NE Derbyshire. Taking place as part of Bright Winter Nights in collaboration with Junction Arts on November 29.

To find out more about everything that’s happening, see the programme pages by heading to our website.