Durrington Sea Scouts jumble sale date
The 2nd Durrington Sea Scouts are holding their popular Jumble sale at the Scout HQ, Pond Lane, Durrington, Worthing BN13 2RH on Saturday, July 13 starting 10am.
There are sure to be plenty of bargains to be found for all who go along.
Admission for adults 30p with children free of charge.
All proceeds go towards providing the Scouting experience for youngsters in Durrington and surrounding districts.