Durrington set to dazzle at the 2025 Festival!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Durrington is gearing up for its annual festival, promising a vibrant celebration of community, culture, and creativity. Scheduled to take place on Saturday 7th June, the Durrington Festival 2025 is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with a diverse range of events and activities to entertain visitors of all ages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s festival will feature live music performances from both local talents and renowned artists, spanning primary schools, local organisations and evening entertainment with Charisse. Food enthusiasts will be delighted by the array of culinary delights on offer, with local vendors showcasing the best of Durrington’s food scene.

In addition to the entertainment, the Durrington Festival 2025 will also highlight the incredible community and what it has to offer. Families can look forward to dedicated children’s areas, complete with games, activities, and engaging performances designed to spark joy and imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly excited about this year's festival," says Jack Clements, Director of the Durrington Festival. "It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate our unique identity, and create lasting memories. We've worked hard to curate a programme that offers something for everyone, and we can't wait to welcome visitors to Durrington."

The Durrington Festival 2025 is not to be missed. Mark your calendars and prepare for a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and community spirit.