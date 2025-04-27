Durrington set to dazzle at the 2025 Festival!

By Jack Clements
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
Durrington is gearing up for its annual festival, promising a vibrant celebration of community, culture, and creativity. Scheduled to take place on Saturday 7th June, the Durrington Festival 2025 is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with a diverse range of events and activities to entertain visitors of all ages.

This year’s festival will feature live music performances from both local talents and renowned artists, spanning primary schools, local organisations and evening entertainment with Charisse. Food enthusiasts will be delighted by the array of culinary delights on offer, with local vendors showcasing the best of Durrington’s food scene.

In addition to the entertainment, the Durrington Festival 2025 will also highlight the incredible community and what it has to offer. Families can look forward to dedicated children’s areas, complete with games, activities, and engaging performances designed to spark joy and imagination.

"We are incredibly excited about this year's festival," says Jack Clements, Director of the Durrington Festival. "It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate our unique identity, and create lasting memories. We've worked hard to curate a programme that offers something for everyone, and we can't wait to welcome visitors to Durrington."

The Durrington Festival 2025 is not to be missed. Mark your calendars and prepare for a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and community spirit.

