Dutch Barn Vodka's 'Spirit of Comedy' comes to Crawley – hosted by Thanyia Moore

The laughs are coming to Crawley. Dutch Barn Vodka’s Spirit of Comedy competition lands at Crawley Comedy Club (at Crawley Rugby Club, RH11 7LX) on Wednesday 22 May, with a night of sharp stand-up hosted by Thanyia Moore – one of the UK's most exciting comedians and a regular on shows like Mock the Week, Richard Osman's House of Games, and Live at the Apollo.

Part of a nationwide hunt to find Britain’s next great comic, the Spirit of Comedy is a brand-new stand-up competition launched by Dutch Barn Vodka, co-owned by Ricky Gervais. The ultimate winner will bag a £5,000 cash prize and the chance to open for Gervais at Wembley Arena this November.

But for now, the spotlight is on Crawley. With local talent battling it out for a place in the next round. This is a unique chance to enjoy rising stars of UK comedy in an intimate setting — and with a complimentary Dutch Barn cocktail on arrival, you can laugh and sip in style.

The long-running Crawley Comedy Club is run by the Ranganathan family (yes, that Ranganathan family). It has become a much-loved part of the local comedy scene — and this event promises to be one of their best yet.

When speaking about the competition, Ricky Gervais said, “As well as trying to make Dutch Barn a billion-dollar global brand, we thought we might as well try to find Britain’s second greatest comic.”

Tickets are selling fast and can be bought now at www.DutchBarn.com/SpiritOfComedyTickets