Dutch Barn Vodka's 'Spirit of Comedy' comes to Crawley – hosted by Thanyia Moore

By Steve Gibson
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 14:00 BST
The laughs are coming to Crawley. Dutch Barn Vodka’s Spirit of Comedy competition lands at Crawley Comedy Club (at Crawley Rugby Club, RH11 7LX) on Wednesday 22 May, with a night of sharp stand-up hosted by Thanyia Moore – one of the UK's most exciting comedians and a regular on shows like Mock the Week, Richard Osman's House of Games, and Live at the Apollo.

Part of a nationwide hunt to find Britain’s next great comic, the Spirit of Comedy is a brand-new stand-up competition launched by Dutch Barn Vodka, co-owned by Ricky Gervais. The ultimate winner will bag a £5,000 cash prize and the chance to open for Gervais at Wembley Arena this November.

But for now, the spotlight is on Crawley. With local talent battling it out for a place in the next round. This is a unique chance to enjoy rising stars of UK comedy in an intimate setting — and with a complimentary Dutch Barn cocktail on arrival, you can laugh and sip in style.

The long-running Crawley Comedy Club is run by the Ranganathan family (yes, that Ranganathan family). It has become a much-loved part of the local comedy scene — and this event promises to be one of their best yet.

When speaking about the competition, Ricky Gervais said, “As well as trying to make Dutch Barn a billion-dollar global brand, we thought we might as well try to find Britain’s second greatest comic.”

Tickets are selling fast and can be bought now at www.DutchBarn.com/SpiritOfComedyTickets

