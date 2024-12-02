Early bird offer for new Creative Writing Course in Chichester – starting January 2025

A new six-week creative writing course tailored for retired individuals is set to begin on Friday, January 10, offering a perfect opportunity to explore the art of storytelling in a relaxed, supportive environment.

Led by local author and experienced creative writing instructor Richard Avery, the course is designed to help participants unlock their creative potential. An exclusive Early Bird Offer is available for those who enrol by December 10, securing a place for just £95. After this date, the course fee will rise to £105.

Held at New Park Community Centre and Cinema, the course is specially designed for retirees who are keen to enhance their writing skills or explore writing as a new hobby. Whether you are a complete beginner or have some writing experience, you’ll learn essential skills such as narrative structure, character development, plot creation, and more.

The course features engaging exercises, constructive feedback, and the chance to share your work in a supportive group setting, all while tapping into your creative potential.

“I truly believe that we are all natural-born storytellers and each of us has a story within us waiting to be shared,” said Richard Avery. “This course is designed to provide retirees with a creative outlet, giving them the opportunity to express their life experiences through writing. Writing is a therapeutic and fulfilling activity, and it's never too late to start.”

This course offers the perfect way to start a new hobby in the new year — stimulating the mind, encouraging personal reflection, and providing a fulfilling activity to embrace in retirement. Whether you're interested in writing for fun, preserving memories, or embarking on a personal project, this course offers a welcoming space to nurture your creative side. Also makes a wonderful gift for someone you love.

For more information or to register for the course, please contact Richard Avery at [email protected] or call 07961 194681.

Don’t miss out on the Early Bird offer – spaces are limited, so early registration is highly recommended.