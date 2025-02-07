Early Bird Sale opens for VIP Hospitality and Dining at Airbourne

Airshow fans and businesses have a chance to secure some of the best views of the UK’s ‘Best Free Airshow’ alongside first class dining, as premium hospitality is put on early bird sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aviator Club returns from 14 – 17 August with the ultimate VIP experience of fine dining, inclusive bar, cosy outdoor furniture and private suites, perfect for corporate groups or for treating someone special.

After last year’s sell out success, The Departure Lounge viewing enclosure (previously called The Airfield) returns with a premium barbecue, drinks package, seating, shaded areas and garden games, all in an informal setting - perfect for friends and family enjoying a relaxed day out away from the crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generating important funding for the airshow’s flying displays, both hospitality areas are in high demand and airshow fans and businesses are advised to book early and take advantage of early bird offers.

Departure Lounge

Both packages include options for low/no alcohol beer or gin with vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free dishes too.

For those looking for exclusive seating without dining, Grandstand, Promenade and Bandstand seating are also on offer with all day seats from £25 per adult.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “For businesses, Airbourne is such an incredible showcase for the town – and VIP hospitality is the perfect way to impress your clients and celebrate with a sense of pride, or treat friends and family, all while being wowed by some of the world’s best display teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the addition of last year’s successful new hospitality enclosure which sold out across the weekend, these packages might not be available for too long, so I would urge fans to secure their places now and make the most of our early bird deals.”

Red Arrows at Airbourne

Hospitality is one of a number of commercial activities which helps to fund the flying displays at the show, meaning those booking hospitality will be supporting the show – as well as enjoying a first class day out.

Voted the UK’s best free airshow in 2024 by Airscene, Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from 14 - 17 August with flying displays due to be announced over the coming months.

As well as hospitality, airshow fans can book ahead and get the best deals for premium seating and car parking before they sell out, with all proceeds supporting the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbourne 2025 is supported by Environment First, Neighbourhood First and PRG Marketing Communications Ltd. To chat to the team about sponsorship, advertising and trade opportunities, including discounted pitches for local businesses, contact [email protected].

For more information or to book hospitality, seating, parking or make a donation visit EastbourneAirshow.com