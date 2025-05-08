East Dean village market commemoration of VE day

By Miranda BearnsLowles
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 18:03 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 08:20 BST
East Dean village market commemorated VE day on Wednesday 7th May The stall holders dressed up in either 1940’s wear, red, white and blue or in the forces.

Many stalls where adorned with flags and bunting.

East Dean village market wanted to show their respect and gratitude for the those who fought for our freedom

especially for those who did not return home

The market decorated the hall and outside market with bunting, VE Day flags, mini flags and balloons.

The stall holders embraced and enjoyed the day in their celebratory clothing.

Land Army girls and sailors could be found selling their crafts.

East Dean village market is open every Wednesday 10-2pm with food, craft and artisan stalls found in East Dean village hall, the food square (hall car park) in the green triangle and green shopping parade (outside area for the summer).

We look forward to welcoming everyone 10-2pm.

.

More decorated stalls

1. Contributed

More decorated stalls Photo: Submitted

The Downland buns celebrated too

2. Contributed

The Downland buns celebrated too Photo: Submitted

The cafe at East Dean village market serving freshly cooked breakfasts, brunches, light lunches, sausage rolls, turnovers, scones, home made cakes, hot and cold drinks

3. Contributed

The cafe at East Dean village market serving freshly cooked breakfasts, brunches, light lunches, sausage rolls, turnovers, scones, home made cakes, hot and cold drinks Photo: Submitted

Helen and Pegi our land army girls

4. Contributed

Helen and Pegi our land army girls Photo: Submitted

