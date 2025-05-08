East Dean village market commemoration of VE day

Many stalls where adorned with flags and bunting.

East Dean village market wanted to show their respect and gratitude for the those who fought for our freedom

especially for those who did not return home

The market decorated the hall and outside market with bunting, VE Day flags, mini flags and balloons.

The stall holders embraced and enjoyed the day in their celebratory clothing.

Land Army girls and sailors could be found selling their crafts.

East Dean village market is open every Wednesday 10-2pm with food, craft and artisan stalls found in East Dean village hall, the food square (hall car park) in the green triangle and green shopping parade (outside area for the summer).

We look forward to welcoming everyone 10-2pm.

